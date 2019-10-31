See All Neurologists in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. Kenneth Murray, MD

Neurology
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Murray, MD

Dr. Kenneth Murray, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwest

Dr. Murray works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

    DENT Neurologic Institute
    200 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Difficulty With Walking
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Epilepsy
Difficulty With Walking
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Oct 31, 2019
    Dr Murray is the most taciturn of individuals, but his reserved demeanor does not mask an essential warmth and kindness. He listens, attends, and responds fully, is thorough and informed. Sound clinician. I would recommend whole heartedly.
    zombeeisme — Oct 31, 2019
    About Dr. Kenneth Murray, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1265594733
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwest
    • Dent Neur Inst
    • Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murray works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Murray’s profile.

    Dr. Murray has seen patients for Epilepsy and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

