Dr. Kenneth Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Murray, MD
Dr. Kenneth Murray, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwest
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
DENT Neurologic Institute200 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 250-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Murray is the most taciturn of individuals, but his reserved demeanor does not mask an essential warmth and kindness. He listens, attends, and responds fully, is thorough and informed. Sound clinician. I would recommend whole heartedly.
About Dr. Kenneth Murray, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwest
- Dent Neur Inst
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Epilepsy and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.