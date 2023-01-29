Dr. Kenneth Neufeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neufeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Neufeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Neufeld, MD
Dr. Kenneth Neufeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Neufeld works at
Dr. Neufeld's Office Locations
-
1
Thomas Eye Group5995 Barfield Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (844) 285-7363
-
2
Thomas Eye Group3975 Lawrenceville Hwy Nw, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (844) 285-7363
-
3
Thomas Eye Group1120 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Ste 101, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (844) 285-7363
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neufeld?
I am thrilled with the outcome of Dr. Neufeld's procedure to remove the bags under my eyes. The procedure was not invasive; there was no incision and no stitches. The effect was immediate, and I did not have any bruising or pain. Dr. Neufeld's staff-Rhonda, Eileen, and Aisha-went out of their way to make the process smooth. People I have not seen for while have asked me for my secret to looking young! Many thanks to Dr. Neufeld!
About Dr. Kenneth Neufeld, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427032697
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neufeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neufeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neufeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neufeld works at
Dr. Neufeld has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neufeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neufeld speaks Spanish.
189 patients have reviewed Dr. Neufeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neufeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neufeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neufeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.