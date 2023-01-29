Overview of Dr. Kenneth Neufeld, MD

Dr. Kenneth Neufeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Neufeld works at Thomas Eye Group in Sandy Springs, GA with other offices in Lilburn, GA and Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.