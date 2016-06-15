Overview of Dr. Kenneth Ng, MD

Dr. Kenneth Ng, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Uniondale, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Ng works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Uniondale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Adrenal Gland Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.