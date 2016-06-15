Dr. Kenneth Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Ng, MD
Dr. Kenneth Ng, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Uniondale, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng's Office Locations
Memorial Hospital for Cancer1101 Hempstead Tpke, Uniondale, NY 11553 Directions (212) 639-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ng is one of the most noble of human beings ever to have walked this earth. He treated my dad and my mom has been under his care for nearly five years. He is compassionate, caring, and knowledgeable beyond belief. Kind, sensitive, and on top of it all, Dr Ng has a super sense of humor. His medical support staff is also superb. Thank you Dr Ng!!
About Dr. Kenneth Ng, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Adrenal Gland Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ng speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
