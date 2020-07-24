Dr. Kenneth Kris Nielson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kris Nielson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Kris Nielson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Heart Center at St. Mark's1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 266-3418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart Center at Lone Peak - Kimballs Ln Suite 21074 E Kimballs Ln Ste 210, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 571-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am -Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Absolutely. I am always treated great from all of your staff. I am happy to come to your office. Everyone is so friendly and always ready to help me and my husband when we are in your office. My questions are answered by all of your staff.
About Dr. Kenneth Kris Nielson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1063404929
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- Lds Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Nielson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nielson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielson.
