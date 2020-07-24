Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kris Nielson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Nielson works at Heart Center at St. Mark's in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.