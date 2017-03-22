Dr. Kenneth Nowak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Nowak, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Nowak, MD
Dr. Kenneth Nowak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nowak's Office Locations
Central Coast Head & Neck Surgeons Inc.1095 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 649-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Good experience very nice and professional ,thanks Dr Nowak .
About Dr. Kenneth Nowak, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowak has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nowak speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.
