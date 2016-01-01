Dr. Kenneth Obi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Obi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Obi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rome, GA.
Dr. Obi works at
Locations
Rome Gastroenterolgy Associates11 John Maddox Dr NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 295-3992
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Obi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obi works at
Dr. Obi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Obi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obi.
