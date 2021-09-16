See All Plastic Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Kenneth Odinet Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (48)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Odinet Jr, MD

Dr. Kenneth Odinet Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh

Dr. Odinet Jr works at Ken Odinet in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Odinet Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ken Odinet
    200 Beaullieu Dr Ste 6, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 234-8648
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Wound Repair
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 16, 2021
I am very pleased with the results of my implant removal and my lift. Dr. Kenneth Odinet and all of his staff were very professional and very caring. They exhibited perfection in the surgery and in the follow up. I really do like the looks of my breast without the implants. My back and shoulders love it too!
Angelle Petry — Sep 16, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Odinet Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942282389
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    • U Oklahoma Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Odinet Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odinet Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odinet Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Odinet Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odinet Jr works at Ken Odinet in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Odinet Jr’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Odinet Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odinet Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odinet Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odinet Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

