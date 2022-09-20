Overview of Dr. Kenneth Ogan, MD

Dr. Kenneth Ogan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Ogan works at Emory University Hospital VIR in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.