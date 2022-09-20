Dr. Kenneth Ogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Ogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Ogan, MD
Dr. Kenneth Ogan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Ogan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ogan's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller, MD1364 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 712-2000
-
2
Emory Clinic At 1365 Clifton Road - Primary Care1365 Clifton Rd NE Ste 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4898
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ogan?
Very thorough ! Explains everything in layman's terms. Very concerned for quality of care !
About Dr. Kenneth Ogan, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1477584423
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogan works at
Dr. Ogan has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.