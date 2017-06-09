Dr. Kenneth O'Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth O'Kelley, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth O'Kelley, MD
Dr. Kenneth O'Kelley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. O'Kelley works at
Dr. O'Kelley's Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology Consultamts PC9430 Park West Blvd Ste 320, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 769-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! Doctor O'kelley is very knowledgeable. His office and staff treat you well. Overall excellent service.
About Dr. Kenneth O'Kelley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1275584716
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Kelley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Kelley works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.