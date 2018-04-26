Dr. Kenneth Oken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Oken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Oken, MD
Dr. Kenneth Oken, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Oken's Office Locations
Harrisburg Office4700 Union Deposit Rd Ste 140, Harrisburg, PA 17111 Directions (717) 652-6605
Pinnacle Health Harrisburg Hospital111 S Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17101 Directions (717) 782-3131MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Upmc Womn 1st Obgyn Specialists2025 Technology Pkwy Ste 309, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 652-6605
Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd.300 Bretz Ct, Newport, PA 17074 Directions (717) 652-6605
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oken cared for me during my 2nd pregnancy, which was complicated by placenta previa and hospital bedrest. He was knowledgeable and kind. He told me what my situation was, did not let me overdo it (I am a difficult patient) and was understanding with my IV phobia. He was supposed to do my c-section, but we went in early. He still came to recovery to see that we were ok and to jokingly "scold" me for not waiting four more days. I will definitely go back to his practice if I have another baby.
About Dr. Kenneth Oken, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oken speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.