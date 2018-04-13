Overview of Dr. Kenneth Olsen, MD

Dr. Kenneth Olsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Olsen works at Park Nicollet Clinic in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.