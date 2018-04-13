Dr. Kenneth Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Olsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Olsen, MD
Dr. Kenneth Olsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen's Office Locations
-
1
Park Nicollet Health Care Products14000 Fairview Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 993-3230
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olsen?
Dr. Olsen was amazing! He made me feel like he new me so well. So he was able to answer my questions perfectly. I was very scared after breaking my femur, while working full time and taking care of my family. He took away those fears and I recovered so quickly. He gave me the confidence I needed to take the time to heal. Best doctor I could ever ask for. His staff was amazing too. He has a great team and they gave me all the time I needed!
About Dr. Kenneth Olsen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528028271
Education & Certifications
- University Oreg/Hlth Scis University
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Willamette Center / Medical Department
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.