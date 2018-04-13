See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Burnsville, MN
Dr. Kenneth Olsen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Olsen, MD

Dr. Kenneth Olsen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Olsen works at Park Nicollet Clinic in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Olsen's Office Locations

    Park Nicollet Health Care Products
    Park Nicollet Health Care Products
14000 Fairview Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 993-3230

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague
  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
  • St. Francis Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Apr 13, 2018
    Savage — Apr 13, 2018
    Education & Certifications

