Dr. Kenneth Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Olson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Olson works at
Locations
-
1
Neurofeedback Solutions2040 N 22nd Ave Ste 2, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 586-5511
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- PacificSource
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Olsen is very kind and listens, and his staff is very courteous. They have been there for my family through thick and thin. I would highly recommend this doctor also because he is dependable.
About Dr. Kenneth Olson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1407927510
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.