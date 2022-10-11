Dr. Ordene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Ordene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Ordene, MD
Dr. Kenneth Ordene, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Ordene works at
Dr. Ordene's Office Locations
Endocrinology Associates of Central Nj PA501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 12, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 780-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This Doctor is such a wonderful person every visit he goes over my test results with me. He explained every question that I have treats me like a person not a number. Phone calls are returned in a timely manner. His staff is also FIVE stars always friendly and kind. Wait time in office is never more than a few minutes. I hope the move to new office goes well, Looking forward to my next checkup.
About Dr. Kenneth Ordene, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750472205
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hosp/Einstein
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ordene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ordene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ordene has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ordene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ordene speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordene.
