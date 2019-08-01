Dr. Kenneth Oriordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oriordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Oriordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Oriordan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Oriordan works at
Locations
Presence Lakeshore Gastroenterology LLC150 N River Rd Ste 215, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 290-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Overall great experience. Dr. Oriodan was very patient and made me feel at ease. Everyone was very friendly
About Dr. Kenneth Oriordan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1912075649
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush-Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr
- Rush-Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oriordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oriordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oriordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oriordan works at
Dr. Oriordan has seen patients for Gastritis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oriordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Oriordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oriordan.
