Overview of Dr. Kenneth Osiezagha, MB BS

Dr. Kenneth Osiezagha, MB BS is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Osiezagha works at Brazos Primary Care Associates in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.