Dr. Paltrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Paltrow, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Paltrow, MD
Dr. Kenneth Paltrow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY.
Dr. Paltrow's Office Locations
Kenneth G Paltrow MD PC9700 SW Capitol Hwy Ste 106, Portland, OR 97219 Directions (503) 244-7569
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Paltrow for years for childhood trauma and found his unique insight, empathy, and patience set him apart from other doctors. If you truly want help where others have failed, then call. Dr. Paltrow is truly dedicated to patient healing rather than patient maintenance. If you have almost given up hope that things can get better, trust me, this is the last call you will have to make!
About Dr. Kenneth Paltrow, MD
- Psychiatry
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1376637090
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Paltrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Paltrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paltrow.
