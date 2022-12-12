Dr. Kenneth Parish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Parish, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Parish, MD
Dr. Kenneth Parish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Parish's Office Locations
Wake Forest Baptist Health Surgical Services of Hickory415 N Center St Ste 102, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 327-9178
Frye Regional Medical Center420 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 322-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A great Surgeon Dr. Understands your problems . Feel comfortable talking with him
About Dr. Kenneth Parish, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1215990502
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parish has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parish.
