Overview

Dr. Kenneth Pfahler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Pfahler works at Cardiology Center of Englewood in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.