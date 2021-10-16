Overview of Dr. Kenneth Phan, MD

Dr. Kenneth Phan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their residency with Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital



Dr. Phan works at Silicon Valley OBGYN in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.