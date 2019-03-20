Overview of Dr. Kenneth Phun, MD

Dr. Kenneth Phun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center.



Dr. Phun works at K Phun Medical Clinic Inc in Rosemead, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.