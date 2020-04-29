Overview

Dr. Kenneth Piva, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Piva works at Southcoast Health Cardiology in Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.