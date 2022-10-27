Dr. Kenneth Polivy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polivy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Polivy, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Polivy, MD
Dr. Kenneth Polivy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Polivy works at
Dr. Polivy's Office Locations
Newton Wellesley Orthopedics Associates54 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 964-0024
Newton Wellesley Orthopedic Associates40 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 964-0024
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Polivy has done right by me. Wouldn’t hesitate to see him again.
About Dr. Kenneth Polivy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1194794115
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Orth Prog
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polivy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polivy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polivy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polivy works at
Dr. Polivy has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polivy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Polivy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polivy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polivy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polivy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.