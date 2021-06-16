See All Family Doctors in Maumee, OH
Dr. Kenneth Power, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (52)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Power, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Memorial University of Newfoundland / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.

Dr. Power works at Fallen Timbers Family Physicians in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fallen Timbers Family Physicians
    5705 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 (419) 893-3321
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • Wood County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Vitamin B Deficiency
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Pain
Vitamin B Deficiency
Allergic Rhinitis

Chronic Pain
Vitamin B Deficiency
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthritis of the Toe
Arthritis of the Wrist
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chlamydia Infections
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex
Disuse Osteoporosis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dysentery
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
EMG (Electromyography)
Emphysema
End-of-Life Issues
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Familial Hypertension
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Infections
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hair Loss
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
High-Risk Hypertension
Hip Arthritis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hydrocele
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension

Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Related to Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 16, 2021
    He always took the time to talk and make common-sense suggestions. I was sorry to see him go, would follow him if I could.
    John P — Jun 16, 2021
