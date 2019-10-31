Dr. Raskin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Raskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Raskin, MD
Dr. Kenneth Raskin, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Raskin's Office Locations
Great Lakes Integrative Medicine Schaumburg1827 Walden Office Sq Ste 250, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (414) 930-2925Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very hard time finding a doctor that is knowledgeable about hormone replacement therapy via pellets in the Midwest after moving from the south east where this type of therapy is prevalent. I have been very satisfied with my therapy to date and have learned a great deal since starting as a patient in his practice. I would highly recommend Dr. Raskin for hormone replacement therapy.
About Dr. Kenneth Raskin, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raskin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.
