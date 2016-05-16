See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Eastchester, NY
Dr. Kenneth Redcross, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Redcross, MD

Dr. Kenneth Redcross, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Redcross works at Redcross Concierge LLC in Eastchester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Redcross' Office Locations

    Redcross Concierge LLC
    475 White Plains Rd Ste 14, Eastchester, NY 10709 (914) 337-4445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Thyroid Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Thyroid Screening
Cholesterol Screening

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 16, 2016
    Dr Redcross has been absolutely amazing from the first day that I walked into his office until now. He has excellent bedside manner and takes whatever time is needed to make sure that the mind, body and soul are in good health. He's very passionate about his work and compassionate with each patient. I recommend his to work along side Jesus!
    Alberta in New York — May 16, 2016
    About Dr. Kenneth Redcross, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396757571
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Redcross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redcross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redcross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redcross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redcross works at Redcross Concierge LLC in Eastchester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Redcross’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Redcross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redcross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redcross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redcross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.