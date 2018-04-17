Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenneth Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Reed, MD is a Dermatologist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Carney Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
DermAsap500 Congress St Ste B1, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 934-0024Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
Plymouth Office110 Long Pond Rd Ste 202, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-4424Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
DermAsap244 Western Ave Ste 100, South Portland, ME 04106 Directions (617) 472-6764
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Carney Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I went in last week to remove a handful of skin tags over my eye and I couldn't be more happier with the results! The Doctor was very welcoming and did a great job removing them. You can't even tell that they were even there. I defiantly recommend him and this office!
About Dr. Kenneth Reed, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Creole, French and Spanish
- Mass Gen Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Warts, Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reed speaks Arabic, Creole, French and Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
