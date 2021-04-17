See All Orthodontists in Madison, MS
Dr. Kenneth Reed, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5.0 (562)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Reed, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Madison, MS. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Reed works at K. Noel Reed Jr DDS MS PLLC in Madison, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Reed Dr K Noel Jr
    451 Pebble Creek Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 286-8889
  2. 2
    K. Noel Reed Jr DDS MS PLLC
    1667 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 286-8887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bracket Braces
Buccal Tubes for Braces
Ceramic Dental Braces
Bracket Braces
Buccal Tubes for Braces
Ceramic Dental Braces

Bracket Braces Chevron Icon
Buccal Tubes for Braces Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Ceramic Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Facebow Headgear Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Intraoral Device Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Lingual Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Mini Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 562 ratings
    Patient Ratings (562)
    5 Star
    (541)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Kenneth Reed, DDS

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760559025
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Reed, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    562 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

