Dr. Kenneth Reeves, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Roeland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's South Hospital.
K Dean Reeves MD PA4740 El Monte St, Roeland Park, KS 66205 Directions (913) 362-1600
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Reeves is a talented and unique doctor to who I give the highest recommendations. I have struggled with pelvic and hip pain, specifically nerve tension and pain for over 2 years. I found Dr. Reeves a little over a year ago and am at least 50% better because of his treatments today. I wish I found him at the onset of my symptoms, but I am blessed to have him on my team now. Healing nerve damage/pain is a long journey, and a very tough one. Not many doctors are trained to understand, diagnose, and heal injuries such as mine. I have seen about 12+ different “specialists” over my journey and had to be an advocate for my health. Once I consulted with Dr. Reeves, I knew I found another advocate for my healing journey. He has a gift to help your body heal and he has absolutely no ulterior motives to his practice. In addition, he is extremely intelligent and researched, however also extremely humbled and driven by God's power. If you are struggling with chronic pain, know there is hope.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Fellow Of The American Academy Of Pain Management
- University Of Kansas School Of Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.
