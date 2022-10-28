Overview

Dr. Kenneth Rice, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Pen Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Rice works at BIO CARDIA DIAGNOSTICS in Brookline, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.