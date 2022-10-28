Dr. Kenneth Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Rice, MD
Dr. Kenneth Rice, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Pen Bay Medical Center.
Kenneth R Rice MD1180 Beacon St Ste 7C, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 232-0317
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Pen Bay Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great ! He is very patient and listens with good answers that you can grasp easily ! Larrissa is an excellent technician taking echocardiograms and has been there for many years making the experience very comfortable !
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, French, Hindi, Russian and Spanish
- Beth Israel Med Ctr/Harvard Med Sch
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Med Ctr/Rockefeller U
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rice speaks Cantonese, French, Hindi, Russian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
