Dr. Richmond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Richmond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Richmond, MD
Dr. Kenneth Richmond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.
Dr. Richmond's Office Locations
Mecklenburg Co Mental Health Hosp501 Billingsley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 358-2700
Limestone Health4705 MEIJER CT, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 701-6060
TPMG Behavioral Health11818 Rock Landing Dr, Newport News, VA 23606 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richmond is an excellent and prudent doctor. We need more doctors with so much compassion and understanding for an illness that is often overlooked. I’m happy to be with his practice. I have referred other people to TPMG.
About Dr. Kenneth Richmond, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richmond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richmond has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Richmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richmond.
