Dr. Kenneth Richmond, MD

Psychiatry
4.9 (31)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Richmond, MD

Dr. Kenneth Richmond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.

Dr. Richmond works at Carolinas Healthcare System Bhv in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Lafayette, IN and Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richmond's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mecklenburg Co Mental Health Hosp
    501 Billingsley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 358-2700
  2. 2
    Limestone Health
    4705 MEIJER CT, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 701-6060
  3. 3
    TPMG Behavioral Health
    11818 Rock Landing Dr, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Function Testing
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Function Testing
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder

  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
  View other providers who treat Autism
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    Sep 19, 2020
    Dr. Richmond is an excellent and prudent doctor. We need more doctors with so much compassion and understanding for an illness that is often overlooked. I’m happy to be with his practice. I have referred other people to TPMG.
    Sep 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Kenneth Richmond, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Richmond, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184891277
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Psychiatry
