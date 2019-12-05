Dr. Kenneth Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Rodgers, MD
Dr. Kenneth Rodgers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paragould, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, Crossridge Community Hospital and Piggott Community Hospital.
Locations
Kenneth F Rodgers MD PA1707 Linwood Dr Ste A, Paragould, AR 72450 Directions (870) 236-2202
Arkansas Methodist Medical Center900 W Kingshighway, Paragould, AR 72450 Directions (870) 239-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Methodist Medical Center
- Crossridge Community Hospital
- Piggott Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodgers was very courteous, spent a lot of time in the room with me getting a work up and getting me on the right medication to clear up my diverticulitis flare up. I would highly recommend him. He also tells you if he can’t fix your problem, he’ll find someone who can.
About Dr. Kenneth Rodgers, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodgers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodgers has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.
