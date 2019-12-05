Overview

Dr. Kenneth Rodgers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paragould, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, Crossridge Community Hospital and Piggott Community Hospital.



Dr. Rodgers works at RODGERS KENNETH F MD OFFICE in Paragould, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.