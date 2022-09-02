Overview of Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Women's Wellness Center in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Loss of Smell and-or Taste, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.