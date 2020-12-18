See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Kenneth Rogers, DO

Pain Medicine
3.0 (39)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Rogers, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer.

Dr. Rogers works at Advanced Pain Consultants PA in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Mullica Hill, NJ and Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Consultants PA
    326 Route 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 267-1707
  2. 2
    Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill
    700 Mullica Hill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 489-9822
  3. 3
    Vantage Surgery Center
    350 Young Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 654-5795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dec 18, 2020
    Great doctor he help me with my back pain and quality of life.
    Eric goebel — Dec 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Rogers, DO
    About Dr. Kenneth Rogers, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992723035
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Rogers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

