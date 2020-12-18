Overview

Dr. Kenneth Rogers, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer.



Dr. Rogers works at Advanced Pain Consultants PA in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Mullica Hill, NJ and Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.