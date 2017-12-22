Overview

Dr. Kenneth Rosen, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.



Dr. Rosen works at Kenneth A Rosen MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.