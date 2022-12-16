Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, MD
Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations
Rosenthal Eye Surgery and Rosenthal Facial Plastic Surgery310 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 466-8989
Buxton Eye Surgical PC310 E 14th St Ste 403, New York, NY 10003 Directions (516) 466-8989
Ophthalmology1115 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (516) 426-8990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visits have always been outstanding! Rita, Allison and Danielle are welcoming, congenial and very thorough in their tasks. Dr. Rosenthal's examination is gentle and thorough, and he provides extensive feedback as well as responding to all questions. He also always seems glad to see me. I feel terrific with this practice.
About Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Entropion, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenthal speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.