Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (40)
Map Pin Small Tarboro, NC
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tarboro, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenthal works at Eastern Carolina Ft/Ankle Specs in Tarboro, NC with other offices in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Regional Orthopedics
    2906 N MAIN ST, Tarboro, NC 27886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 414-4157
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle
    2140 W Arlington Blvd Ste D, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 830-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center

Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 30, 2022
    Dr Rosenthal exceeded my expectations. It's sad that it's hard to find a doctor that doesn't treat you like a number or paycheck. Dr. Rosenthal listened to every thing I said and addressed every issue I had. I was a bit afraid of surgery at my age but he was able to assure me that everything would be fine. After my surgery if I felt something might be wrong he was quick to address my concerns. His bedside manner is amazing. He makes you feel so comfortable that you almost feel like you're talking to a friend. The best experience I've had medically in over 30 yrs.
    CatherineJames — Oct 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, DPM
    About Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790773406
    Education & Certifications

    • The Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Pennsylvania State Univ.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

