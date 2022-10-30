Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tarboro, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Carolina Regional Orthopedics2906 N MAIN ST, Tarboro, NC 27886 Directions (252) 414-4157Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle2140 W Arlington Blvd Ste D, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 830-1000
- Vidant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Rosenthal exceeded my expectations. It's sad that it's hard to find a doctor that doesn't treat you like a number or paycheck. Dr. Rosenthal listened to every thing I said and addressed every issue I had. I was a bit afraid of surgery at my age but he was able to assure me that everything would be fine. After my surgery if I felt something might be wrong he was quick to address my concerns. His bedside manner is amazing. He makes you feel so comfortable that you almost feel like you're talking to a friend. The best experience I've had medically in over 30 yrs.
- The Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State Univ.
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
