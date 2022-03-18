Overview

Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Gastro Health - Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.