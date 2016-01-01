Overview of Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, MD

Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Rosenzweig works at Radiation Oncology Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.