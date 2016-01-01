Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, MD
Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Rosenzweig works at
Dr. Rosenzweig's Office Locations
Radiation Oncology Associates1184 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063482271
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School|Joint Center For Radiation Therapy
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
