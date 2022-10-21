See All Plastic Surgeons in White Plains, NY
Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (41)
Map Pin Small White Plains, NY
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD

Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Rothaus works at Rothaus Plastic Surgery in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rothaus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rothaus Plastic Surgery
    2 Greenridge Ave, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6638
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rothaus Plastic Surgery
    325 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 737-0770
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Acne
Benign Tumor
Abdominoplasty
Acne
Benign Tumor

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cellulaze® Cellulite Reduction Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Silhouette InstaLift Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
    • Medicare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I have Dr Rothaus for PRP for my hair and red light. He is great !!!
    Carly baumgarten — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1356487383
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville Hospital
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Columbia|New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell|Ny Hosp-Cornell
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Columbia Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Columbia Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
