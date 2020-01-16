Overview

Dr. Kenneth Rubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Gastroenterology Group of Northern New Jersey in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.