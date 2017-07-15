Overview of Dr. Kenneth Russ, MD

Dr. Kenneth Russ, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Liege, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Russ works at Kenneth C Russ MD in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.