Dr. Kenneth Saag Jr, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (6)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Saag Jr, MD

Dr. Kenneth Saag Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Saag Jr works at UAB Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saag Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology Inc.
    2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 996-7438
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Mar 22, 2017
    Excellent Helped me out tremendously
    Britt Pollock in Meridian, MS — Mar 22, 2017
    About Dr. Kenneth Saag Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023033917
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Saag Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saag Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saag Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saag Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saag Jr has seen patients for Gout, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saag Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saag Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saag Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saag Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saag Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

