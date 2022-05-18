Dr. Kenneth Sabatino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabatino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Sabatino, MD
Dr. Kenneth Sabatino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants, 1840 Mease Dr Ste 202, Safety Harbor, FL 34695, (727) 394-1911
Mease Countryside Hospital, 3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695, (727) 725-6246
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants MD PA, 455 Pinellas St Ste 400, Clearwater, FL 33756, (727) 445-1911
Morton Plant Hospital, 300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756, (727) 462-7000
Mease Countryside Hospital
Morton Plant Hospital
St. Joseph's Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Patient review: Dr Sabatino was exceptional along with his staff. His prognosis of my health was a concern for him and not just a statistic. He provided numerous testing and sped up the process. My main focus is that he listened. I have never felt this comfortable with any doctor. 56 years old and my experience with him was above satisfaction.
Cardiology
32 years of experience
English
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sabatino has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension.
