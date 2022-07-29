See All Hand Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Kenneth Sabbag, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Sabbag, MD

Dr. Kenneth Sabbag, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sabbag's Office Locations

  1. 1
    800 S Raymond Ave Ste 300, Pasadena, CA 91105 (626) 795-8051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Jul 29, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Sabbag for a number of years. Dr. Sabbag surgically treated me for a trigger finger of my right hand. He has a great manner and his precision is second to none. I have a lot of confidence in him. Dr. Sabbag is a good listener and cares a great deal about his patients.
    D. Cochario — Jul 29, 2022
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Sabbag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabbag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabbag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabbag has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabbag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabbag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabbag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

