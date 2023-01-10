Overview

Dr. Kenneth Saland, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Saland works at Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.