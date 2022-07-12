Dr. Kenneth Sampong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Sampong, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Sampong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL.
Dr. Sampong works at
Locations
Kenneth Appah Sampong P.A.709 Physicians Ct, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-5116
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-5116
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I Love Dr. Sampong he is great at addressing concerns and questions. I'm so glad I have him for my heart health.
About Dr. Kenneth Sampong, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine

