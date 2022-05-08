Overview

Dr. Kenneth Savage, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University Of Medicine &amp; Bioscience|Kansas City University Of Osteopathic and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Savage works at Nature Coast Health Care in Crystal River, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.