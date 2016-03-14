Overview

Dr. Kenneth Scherbarth, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med &amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Scherbarth works at Northwest Family & Spinal Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.