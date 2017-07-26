See All Pediatricians in Scarsdale, NY
Dr. Kenneth Schiffer, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Schiffer, MD

Dr. Kenneth Schiffer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Schiffer works at Boston Children's Health Physicians in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schiffer's Office Locations

    Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP)
    1075 Central Park Ave Ste 102, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 472-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Child and Adolescent Development
Hair Loss
Anemia
Child and Adolescent Development
Hair Loss

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 26, 2017
    As with all MD waiting rooms, you & your child have to wait to be seen by the MDs. This doctors' office gets very busy but the wait time is short compared to other offices with similar volume. When the doctor sees your child, he/she will be in very good hands with the best pediatricians in the region. We have recommended Dr. Schiffer's office to countless family, friends and coworkers over the past 20+ years & received great feedback of their child's positive outcomes. It's all about your child.
    F.D. in Yonkers in Yonkers, NY — Jul 26, 2017
    About Dr. Kenneth Schiffer, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 62 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Jacobi Medical Center
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Schiffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schiffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schiffer works at Boston Children's Health Physicians in Scarsdale, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schiffer’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

