Dr. Kenneth Schiffman, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Schiffman, MD
Dr. Kenneth Schiffman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Midwest Medical Center.
Dr. Schiffman works at
Dr. Schiffman's Office Locations
-
1
Loyola Center for Health at Elmhurst300 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (888) 584-7888
-
2
Gottlieb Memorial Hospital675 W North Ave Ste 405, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 538-5900
- 3 2160 S 1st Ave Ste 1700, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (630) 323-6116
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Midwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- SelectHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schiffman was recommended to me by a friend. I have since recommended him to several others based on my experience. Dr. Schiffman is highly skilled and explains his diagnosis and treatment thoroughly. He is respectful of his patients and is very approachable. I have trusted this team for 4 surgeries with excellent outcomes.
About Dr. Kenneth Schiffman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Afrikaans, German and Spanish
- 1760574214
Education & Certifications
- Princess Margaret Rose Orthopaedic Hospital, Edinburgh, Scotland
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Schiffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiffman works at
Dr. Schiffman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schiffman speaks Afrikaans, German and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.